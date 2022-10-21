Diwali bonanza: SBI hikes FD rates by up to 80 bps. Check new rates here

Just a day before the 5-days Diwali festival could kick-off, the largest banker in India, State Bank of India (SBI) has already announced a gift to depositors by increasing fixed deposits (FD) rates by 25 basis points to a maximum of 80 basis points. The new rates are applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore and will come into effect from October 22. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary.

