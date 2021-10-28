Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Diwali bonus: Where should you invest it? Confused over FD, gold, SGB and MFs?

Diwali bonus: Where should you invest it? Confused over FD, gold, SGB and MFs?

Diwali bonus: There are also plenty of FD options to choose from
3 min read . 11:17 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Diwali bonus: Keep your temptation aside and consider investing your bonus to grow your wealth steadily

It’s that time of the year when you receive your Diwali bonus. The amount of 50,000 or 1 lakh may appear too small, but with proper planning and management, you can turn that small amount into a financial boon. Of course, festive season offers and discounts may lure you to go on a shopping spree. But keep your temptation aside and consider investing your bonus to grow your wealth steadily. 

There are also plenty of FD options to choose from. One may choose a bank fixed deposit (FD), another person may go for Post Office deposits and someone may opt for a company FD. Before you decide to put in your bonus in an FD, it's always better to compare the interest rates offered by banks and post offices.

 Let's compare the interest rates offered on FDs 

SBI latest FD interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. 

Post Office term deposit latest interest rates 

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, the Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

Investing in gold, SGB and MFs

Apart from FD, there are several other investment options like Mutual Funds (MFs) or starting a SIP. Buying gold is one of them. The festive season is considered the best time to buy gold in India. especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. 

The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 opened for subscription for the period October 25 to October 29, 2021. So, if you want to invest a real long term horizon of 8 years and want to benefit from gold price appreciation without dealing in actual gold, you can go for Sovereign Gold Bonds. The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March). The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.

So, if you take the opportunity to wisely utilise your Diwali bonus, it will serve in the interest of your long-term financial well-being.

 

 

