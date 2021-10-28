Diwali bonus: Where should you invest it? Confused over FD, gold, SGB and MFs?

The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 opened for subscription for the period October 25 to October 29, 2021. So, if you want to invest a real long term horizon of 8 years and want to benefit from gold price appreciation without dealing in actual gold, you can go for Sovereign Gold Bonds. The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March). The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.