Diwali, Dhanteras shopping by credit card: 5 simple ways to keep your expenses under control this festive season - List

Diwali and Dhanteras often bring lucrative discounts, cashback offers and special deals on a wide range of products and services, both online and offline. For such lucrative deals, it is a given that credit cards make festive shopping comfortable and convenient.

The benefits and the ease of use of these credit tools can encourage unnecessary spending and leave cardholders with difficult-to-manage bills after the festive season ends.

Here are five practical ways that help an individual keep their credit card expenses under control.

5 simple ways to keep your expenses in check this festive season 1. Set a festive shopping budget before spending Before you start spending, decide how much you can comfortably spend on items such as clothes, electronics, gold purchases, gifts for friends and family and household items. Generally, the festive shopping budget should come from available savings and monthly surplus. Such spending should not be funded by a fresh loan or piling up more credit card debt.

2. Do not mistake discounts for savings A 20% discount or lucrative cashback offer on any product or service does not mean ‘saving’ money.

Purchases should only be initiated after comparing prices across platforms, checking the final payable amount, and avoiding buying additional items primarily to qualify for more discounts, offers or reward points.

3. Keep track of your credit card utilisation While using your credit card during the festive season, another way to keep a tab on excessive expenses is to track your credit card utilisation.

A high credit utilisation ratio over extended periods can adversely affect your overall credit profile and credit score. Keep the credit utilisation ratio below 30% of the total available credit limit. This means that if your credit card limit is ₹1,00,000, then ensure that not more than ₹25,000-30,000 of this limit is used.

4. Pay entire credit card bill on time Making payments in full on your credit card is another healthy practice that can help keep credit card debt in check and prevent it from snowballing. Credit card holders should use their cards responsibly and settle any outstanding balances by the due date.

Do not fall into the unhealthy habit of paying only the minimum amount due, because when this practice is maintained for extended periods, it can result in compounding interest charges, and the remaining debt balance can quickly multiply. Missing payment deadlines can also result in fines and late-payment penalties and impact your credit profile.

5. Avoid unnecessary EMIs and multiple card transactions The festive ‘no-cost EMI offers’ may appear lucrative; however, check the processing fees, applicable taxes and other conditions before opting for them. Make sure you avoid splitting purchases across different credit cards or EMIs solely to accommodate additional spending. Remember that every transaction eventually adds to your ultimate repayment obligation.

Festive celebrations should not come at the cost of financial stress or difficulties in managing repayments. A well-planned budget, disciplined use of credit cards and timely repayment can help ensure you enjoy Diwali without carrying unnecessary debt into the new year.