Lakshmi brings the wealth, but Saraswati spins the strategy: Five money rules to live by
Deepti Bhaskaran 4 min read 19 Oct 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
While seeking blessings from Lakshmi this Diwali, don’t forget to invite Saraswati, too. These five money principles can help you do just that.
Diwali just isn’t about lights and festivities, it’s also the time when we worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. But to truly unlock Lakshmi’s blessings, it’s important to invoke the powers of Saraswati as well. If you seek knowledge sincerely, wealth will follow naturally.
