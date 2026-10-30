Diwali fire safety: How home insurance works, what it covers and how to protect your home from accidental fire damage

Diwali is around the corner and homes across the country are getting ready to light up diyas (small oil lamps) and fairy light, while celebrations will be accompanied by firecrackers. However, the festive season also brings the risk of accidental fires caused by electrical short circuits, firecrackers or unattended diyas and candles, particularly when residents step out of their homes.

In such circumstances, having a home insurance policy can offer financial protection against unexpected damage to your property and belongings. While it cannot prevent such incidents, the right policy can help you manage the financial burden of repairs and replacement if an unfortunate event occurs.

What does a home insurance plan usually cover? A home insurance policy, with premiums starting as low as ₹18 per month, can cover both structural damage and loss or damage to household contents caused by fire, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

Building cover: Protects the insured structure, including walls, ceilings, floors, doors and other covered structural components.

Protects the insured structure, including walls, ceilings, floors, doors and other covered structural components. Contents cover: Protects household belongings such as furniture, appliances, electronic devices, clothing and other insured personal possessions. Some policies also cover additional expenses like temporary accommodation or loss of rent, subject to policy terms, if the house becomes uninhabitable, said Ashwini Dubey, Business Head of Home Insurance at Policybazaar.

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Dubey further warned that homeowners must check the coverage limits, exclusions and claim settlement conditions as that vary from insurer to insurer. “If someone lives in a housing society, its building insurance may not cover your personal belongings, making separate contents insurance important,” he added.

Some other exclusions include careless placement of diyas, candles or firecrackers during Diwali, deliberate acts and wilful misconduct.

The expert advised people against bursting firecrackers in enclosed spaces, including balconies and inside homes, and cautioned them against leaving diyas or candles unattended when stepping out of the house.

For example, fire damage is generally covered under standard home fire insurance, while damage limited to an electrical appliance due to a short circuit may be treated differently under the policy wording. Claims are also subject to the sum insured and applicable conditions.

Does home insurance cover medical costs? While home insurance policy covers home structure and contents, medical expenses for injuries sustained by a person in a fire are covered only if the customer has opted for add-on like personal accident cover when they purchased the home insurance policy, Dubey noted.

The benefit of an add-on in such cases can be used towards treatment and related expenses, subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.

Documents required to file a claim To file a home insurance claim, customers generally need to submit photographs or videos of the damage, a copy of the policy, proof of ownership or purchase invoices for damaged belongings, and a duly filled claim form.

“In case of a fire, the insurer may also ask for a fire brigade report or police report, depending on the circumstances,” the expert noted.