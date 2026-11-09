Diwali firecracker injuries: Will health insurance cover burns, eye damage and hospital bills? Know what is covered

Diwali celebrations can sometimes end in painful accidents, with firecracker-related burns, eye injuries and other emergencies resulting in unexpected medical expenses. While health insurance can cover hospitalisation for such injuries, policyholders may still have to pay for certain treatments and consumables from their own pockets.

Regular comprehensive health insurance policies generally cover firecracker-related injuries, accidental burns and eye damage, provided the treatment requires medically necessary hospitalisation or a daycare procedure. However, minor injuries treated through outpatient consultations may not be covered under a standard health insurance policy.

Here is what policyholders should know about health insurance coverage for firecracker injuries, including exclusions, treatment costs and whether buying separate firecracker insurance makes sense.

Does health insurance cover firecracker burns and eye injuries? Yes. Regular comprehensive health insurance policies cover firecracker-related accidental burns and eye injuries if they require medically necessary hospitalisation or daycare treatment, said Mr. G. Srinivasan, MD & CEO of Galaxy Health Insurance.

However, coverage depends on the nature of the injury and the treatment required.

"For instance, if a firecracker injury is minor, such as a small first-degree burn or superficial eye irritation, and only requires a clinic visit for dressing, ointment or eye drops without hospitalisation, a standard health insurance policy will not cover it," Srinivasan said.

Policyholders can claim such expenses only if they have a specific outpatient department (OPD) add-on.

More serious injuries requiring hospitalisation, including deep burns and significant eye injuries, are generally covered, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

What firecracker injury expenses will health insurance not cover? Even when a firecracker accident is covered, policyholders may have to bear certain expenses themselves.

One important exclusion is outpatient treatment. Minor first-degree burns and superficial eye irritation that require only a clinic visit, dressing, ointment or eye drops may not qualify for reimbursement under a standard health insurance policy.

Policyholders would need an OPD add-on to claim eligible outpatient expenses.

Another expense to watch out for is non-medical consumables. Treating serious burn injuries can involve special gauze, gloves, surgical tape, protective gear and antiseptic shields.

"Standard health insurance policies often do not cover these non-medical items unless there is a consumables add-on rider. However, some high-end policies have in-built coverage for non-payable expenses," Srinivasan said.

This distinction matters because even when the insurer pays for hospitalisation, the policyholder may still have to pay for consumables.

How much does firecracker burn treatment cost? The cost of treating firecracker injuries can vary significantly depending on the severity of the burns and the extent of medical intervention required.

According to Srinivasan, treatment for simple first- and second-degree burns, such as superficial burns and minor blisters affecting the fingers or a small patch of the hand, can cost between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000. These injuries are mostly treated through outpatient or daycare procedures.

More complex burns involving deep second- and third-degree tissue damage, larger affected body areas or critical zones such as the face, eyes and throat can cost between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh, and sometimes even more.

The insurance implications are different for the two categories.

For minor burns treated on an outpatient basis, standard health insurance may not pay unless the policy includes an OPD add-on or a standalone firecracker policy covers minor dressings or daycare treatment. People may therefore have to pay these expenses themselves.

For serious burns requiring inpatient treatment, health insurance can cover a substantial portion of the hospital bill, including expenses associated with ICU stays and skin grafts. However, consumables may remain an out-of-pocket expense if the policy does not cover them.

Should you buy separate firecracker insurance during Diwali? People who already have active health, personal accident and home insurance policies may not need to purchase a separate firecracker insurance policy, Srinivasan said.

A standalone firecracker insurance policy is a seasonal micro-insurance product designed to provide short-term financial protection against accidents, injuries and fatalities caused by fireworks during festive seasons such as Diwali.

"These policies are low-cost, instant digital products typically offered through fintech and Insurtech platforms. The coverage limit is between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000," Srinivasan said.

Such policies may be useful for people who do not have basic insurance protection. However, their relatively low coverage limits mean they may not be sufficient to meet the expenses of serious burn injuries requiring prolonged hospitalisation.

"Buying a regular health insurance plan with an OPD cover and a personal accident rider gives total protection. This combination ensures that the insured person does not have to pay out of pocket for small clinic visits, big hospital stays or accidental emergencies," Srinivasan said.