Diwali gift: Senior citizens can 8.4% on FDs from this SFB for a limited period

On the occasion of Diwali, Unity Small Finance Bank is offering inflation-beating rates on fixed deposits to the general category and senior citizens. The offer is available till October month end. That being said, less than 8 days are left to avail of these attractive interest rates on FDs. The elderly can earn up to 8.4% per annum, while the general category is getting up to 7.9% per annum. Currently, India's inflation is around 7.41% in September month.

