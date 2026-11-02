Got a Diwali gift from your employer? Check the tax rules

Aprajita Sharma
4 min read2 Nov 2026, 01:14 PM IST
logo
The exemption covers non-cash gifts, vouchers and tokens, including digital gift cards redeemable for goods or services. Gifts to an employee's household members are also covered.(Pexel)
Summary
Employer gifts worth less than 15,000 may be tax-free, but bonuses are taxable from the first rupee. Here's how the rules work and when a bonus can increase your tax bill.

Awaiting your Diwali gift from your employer, or have you already received one? Before celebrating, make sure you understand the tax implications. While gifts from employers can be tax-free up to a specified limit, bonuses are taxable from the very first rupee. The distinction could make a significant difference to your tax liability.

The Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on 1 April 2026 and replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961, has raised the annual tax-exempt limit for gifts received from employers to less than 15,000, from less than 5,000 earlier.

"The exemption applies from tax year 2026-27 (FY27). The gift exemption limit of 15,000 covers non-cash gifts, vouchers and tokens, including physical gifts and digital gift cards redeemable for goods or services, provided their aggregate value is below 15,000 during the tax year. Gifts to a member of the employee's household are also covered," said SR Patnaik, Partner (head-taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

If the total value of gifts reaches 15,000 or exceeds it, the entire amount becomes taxable. "Rule 15 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 states that when the aggregate value of all gifts in a tax year is less than 15,000, only then the value of such gifts shall be considered as 'nil'. Hence, conservatively, the entire aggregate value of all gifts may become taxable as a part of salary in the hands of the employees," Patnaik said.

For instance, if your employer gives you a mobile phone worth 10,000 during Diwali and you receive another gift worth 4,000 later in the same tax year, the aggregate value of 14,000 remains tax-free. But if the total value reaches or crosses 15,000, the entire amount becomes taxable.

Also Read | How to enjoy Diwali without giving your savings a hangover

Gift or bonus?

Not every payment received during Diwali qualifies as a gift. Cash payments, including Diwali bonuses, are generally treated as salary and taxed accordingly.

"Even cash gifts will fall under this limit as long as the same is gratuitous from employer. If it comes as Diwali or professional bonus, it will not fall under the 15,000 limit and will be 100% taxable as salary from the first rupee," Patnaik said.

The tax treatment also determines whether the employer needs to deduct tax at source (TDS). Employers do not have to deduct TDS if the aggregate value of gifts is below 15,000. TDS is required when the value exceeds 15,000.

"Gifts more than 15,000 would be taxable in the hands of the employee and would be considered as part of their salary when received from the employer whether in kind or in cash. The employer is required to deduct TDS on such gifts which is usually adjusted from the regular monthly salary of the employee. The employee can verify that the gift amount has been considered in his income in Form 130 (previously Form 16) and the employer has deducted tax accordingly on it," said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain and Associates.

Form 16 has been replaced and renumbered as Form 130 from 1 April 2026, for tax year 2026-27 onwards.

The rebate trap

While employees receiving non-cash gifts within the exemption limit need not worry about an additional tax liability, those receiving cash bonuses should assess how the payment affects their overall taxable income.

This is particularly relevant for salaried individuals earning close to 12.75 lakh annually under the new tax regime. Under Section 87A, resident individual taxpayers with taxable income of up to 12 lakh can claim a rebate, effectively bringing their tax liability to nil. For salaried employees, the 75,000 standard deduction takes the corresponding gross salary threshold to 12.75 lakh, assuming they have no other income.

Consider an employee earning an annual salary of 12.60 lakh. After the standard deduction of 75,000, the taxable income works out to 11.85 lakh, keeping it within the 12 lakh rebate limit.

Now, if the employee receives a Diwali bonus of 50,000, gross salary rises to 13.10 lakh and taxable income to 12.35 lakh. The employee will no longer qualify for the full Section 87A rebate and will have a tax liability. Including health and education cess, the tax would amount to 36,400. This effectively reduces the bonus of 50,000 to 13,600 after tax.

Therefore, while a Diwali bonus may appear to offer an additional financial cushion, employees earning close to the tax-free income threshold should account for the additional tax it could trigger. Unlike an eligible gift, a bonus can push their income beyond the rebate threshold and increase their tax outgo.

Also Read | Festive-season clean-up: how to declutter your mutual fund and stock portfolio

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.