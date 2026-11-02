Got a Diwali gift from your employer? Check the tax rules

Awaiting your Diwali gift from your employer, or have you already received one? Before celebrating, make sure you understand the tax implications. While gifts from employers can be tax-free up to a specified limit, bonuses are taxable from the very first rupee. The distinction could make a significant difference to your tax liability.
The Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on 1 April 2026 and replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961, has raised the annual tax-exempt limit for gifts received from employers to less than ₹15,000, from less than ₹5,000 earlier.