Diwali gift tax rules 2026: Will gifts worth over ₹50,000 from friends attract tax on the entire amount? Expert explains

Diwali gifts worth over 50,000 from friends can attract income tax on the entire amount. CA Swati Jain explains the 50,000 annual exemption, tax rules for gifts from relatives and employers, and how recipients can avoid unexpected tax liabilities. Read on to learn more. 

Shivam Shukla
Published8 Nov 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Diwali celebrations often involve exchanging cash, gifts and valuables among friends and family. Recipients should understand applicable income tax rules before accepting expensive festive gifts. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Diwali celebrations often involve exchanging cash, gifts and valuables among friends and family. Recipients should understand applicable income tax rules before accepting expensive festive gifts. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Today, as everyone celebrates Diwali across the nation, it is a festival that often offers an opportunity to exchange gifts, cash, vouchers, and other valuable items as tokens of appreciation and affection for near and dear ones. Still, receiving expensive gifts from friends, family, or employers may have different income tax implications.

That is why, if you are someone who is planning to gift your near and dear ones or friends, or if your employer has gifted you with valuables, it becomes indispensable for you to clearly understand the tax implications of the gifts, because having clarity on this can help you plan your finances better and ensure that the celebrations of the festival of light brighten up the lives of your friends and family.

Now, gifts from certain ‘relatives’ are exempt without any monetary limit, whereas gifts from non-relatives are subject to a 50,000 threshold. This write-up focuses on the possible tax implications in different cases.

Also Read | How much has government earned from LTCG tax?

Hence, the question arises: if you receive Diwali gifts worth 50,000 or more from friends, will you have to pay tax on the entire amount or only the excess? The answer to this question is not straightforward; it depends entirely on the aggregate value of gifts received during the financial year and the relationship between the gift provider and the eventual recipient.

Swati Jain, CA, CEO, Wealth, Arihant Capital Markets, explains the tax treatment across three different situations.

1. Gifts received from friends

As per the income tax rules, gifts received from friends are taxable if their aggregate value exceeds 50,000 during a financial year. Furthermore, do note, the entire amount becomes taxable in such a case, not just the portion exceeding the threshold.

Jain explained this stating: "Total gifts from non-relatives up to 50,000 in a financial year are tax-free. If the aggregate total crosses 50,000, the entire amount is fully taxable at your income tax slab rates. Let's understand it with two scenarios. Scenario 1: You received 30,000 in gifts during Diwali and had already received 25,000 earlier in the financial year; your total is 55,000. Because it crossed 50,000, the entire 55,000 is taxed at your slab rate. Scenario 2: Now, let's say you received 30,000 for Diwali and 15,000 earlier in the year; your total is 45,000. Since this is below 50,000, you pay zero tax."

Therefore, the recipients should account for all gifts from non-relatives during the year rather than considering Diwali gifts in isolation in order to ensure accurate tax compliance at the end of the financial year.

2. Gifts received from relatives

Gifts from specified relatives are completely tax-free, irrespective of their value. These include gifts from parents, siblings, spouses and children, among other relationships recognised under the law.

On this, Jain added: "Completely tax-free with no monetary limit, as long as the giver falls under the official definition of a 'relative' (such as parents, siblings, spouse, or children)."

3. Gifts received from employers

Employer gifts are treated differently. Jain explained the tax treatment of such gifts, stating: "If your employer gifts cash or cash equivalents, then it will be fully taxable as salary. However, gifts in kind/vouchers are tax-free up to 15,000 per financial year."

Under the Income-tax Rules, 2026, non-cash gifts, vouchers and tokens are exempt only when their aggregate value is below 15,000 during the tax year. At 15,000 or above, the entire value becomes taxable as a salary perquisite.

What should taxpayers keep in mind while gifting their friends and family?

In summary, the tax treatment of Diwali gifts depends on factors such as who gives them, their aggregate value, when they are given, i.e., whether in the same financial year or not, and the applicable exemption.

Also Read | ₹8.66 crore cash trail found in Income Tax raid: Why ITAT

Recipients should maintain proper records of valuable gifts and seek professional advice when filing their income tax returns to ensure accurate and timely compliance with tax authorities. Keeping these core basics in mind, gifts can also be planned this Diwali and for months ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Tax treatment may vary depending on the nature and circumstances of the gift. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to their situation.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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