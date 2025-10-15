This Diwali, give wealth that grows: Here's how to gift mutual funds, insurance
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 15 Oct 2025, 02:45 pm IST
Summary
Look beyond traditional gifts to help your loved ones build long-term value. Gifting a mutual fund or insurance policy can be a great beginning now that the process has been simplified.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Diwali is a festival of lights and a celebration of joy. We exchange gifts with loved ones to make them happy. But what if you twist this gifting ritual a bit this year?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story