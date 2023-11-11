Diwali gifts: Taxable or tax-free? Decoding the rules for a hassle-free festival
Gifts received from relatives during Diwali are completely exempt from taxation under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. However, when it comes to gifts from non-relatives, the tax rules and guidelines differ.
The much-awaited and anticipated festival of the year, Diwali is around the corner. It’s also a moment for the exchange of presents. The age-old practice of giving gifts during Diwali is steeped in the belief that it ushers in good fortune and prosperity. There is an inherent and old tradition of giving and sending gifts to loved ones. Some love to shower their dear ones with gifts of gold and silver while some adopt the alternative route of gifting shares, antique pieces, or expensive artefacts collected over a period.