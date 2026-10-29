Diwali is a festival of lights, but diyas, firecrackers and flowing garments can also increase the risk of fire accidents. While most households prioritize health and life insurance, home insurance often gets overlooked. Yet a fire can damage not just the structure of a house but also furniture, electronics, appliances, clothing and valuables, leaving families with a substantial financial burden.
Diwali fire hazards: how home insurance can protect your house and belongings
SummaryDiwali fire accidents can damage homes and belongings, leaving families with hefty bills. Here’s what home insurance covers, which add-ons to consider and how to avoid claim rejection.
Diwali is a festival of lights, but diyas, firecrackers and flowing garments can also increase the risk of fire accidents. While most households prioritize health and life insurance, home insurance often gets overlooked. Yet a fire can damage not just the structure of a house but also furniture, electronics, appliances, clothing and valuables, leaving families with a substantial financial burden.
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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