Diwali season home loan trends: What to expect this year
The home loan industry is luring in customers during the festive season by reducing home loan interest rates, waiving processing fees, and waiving EMIs and loan prepayment charges. This is a good time for borrowers to weigh options and choose the lender with the best conditions.
Like many industries, the home loan and real estate industries see the festive season as a potential opportunity to increase their sales by attracting customers.
