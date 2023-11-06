Money
Diwali shopping: How to make the best out of online discount offers
Shipra Singh 4 min read 06 Nov 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Summary
- Consumers should look out for the best offers on credit cards and also take advantage of shopping vouchers.
Diwali is here and so are the discounts. Online shopping platforms have already launched festival sales, offering hefty discounts on electronic goods, apparel and even groceries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less