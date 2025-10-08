Diwali shopping: These credit cards give tempting offers on online purchases. See list

Like every Diwali, this year too, you would have a slew of expenses lined up. To meet these expenses, you could use your credit card to make the most of it.
Here we list some credit cards that you could use to capitalise on your Diwali shopping. Some of these cards offer cashback, while others provide rewards and discounts on shopping – both online and offline.
(The list below is indicative and not exhaustive)
I. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card provides 5% cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction and 1% cashback on offline spends. However, cashback is not applicable to merchant EMI and flexipay EMI transactions.
II. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card by ICICI Bank provides 4% cashback on iShop. The cardholders stand to earn points on every ₹100 spent on Amazon. There are 5X points for Prime members and 3X for non-Prime members and 2X for 100+ partner merchants.
III. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 7.5% cashback on Myntra spends and 5% cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends. You can earn unlimited 4% cashback on preferred merchants.
IV. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card by HDFC Bank offers 5% cashback on Amazon/BookMyShow/ Flipkart (up to ₹1,000 each quarter) and 1% on other spends. There are EMI options for big purchases.
V. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This Axis Bank card offers 5% cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay. There is 1.5% cashback on all other spends and 4% cashback on Swiggy and Zomato.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
