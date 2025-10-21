Five Diwali shopping hacks to avoid the credit card debt hangover
Summary
This Diwali, let joy and mindful credit card practices go hand in hand. The urge to splurge on yourself and your loved ones is natural. But no celebration is worth months of EMI burden.
The Diwali festive season fills the air with joy and excitement, but for millions of Indian consumers, it also means loosening their purse strings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story