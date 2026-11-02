How to enjoy Diwali without giving your savings a hangover

The festive season traditionally brings the highest consumer spending among Indian households. A recent report by YouGov and Rukam Capital found that 60% of Gen Z shoppers increase their spending during major festivals, with 25% spending significantly more and 35% somewhat more.
But the world around us is changing. News of layoffs in the IT sector, muted salary hikes and inflation inching up again warrant a closer look at how households spend and splurge. We spoke to individuals to gauge the mood and to experts on how households should respond.