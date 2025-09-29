DIY investing starts with skill, interest, and time, says Rajeev Thakkar
DIY investing can be exciting but dangerous if unchecked. Rajeev Thakkar shares how to test your skills, avoid pitfalls, and build a resilient portfolio across market cycles.
Do-it-yourself (DIY) investing is often seen as exciting and empowering. With online platforms and easy access to information, building your own portfolio can look deceptively simple. But should you take the plunge? Rajeev Thakkar, director and chief investment officer, PPFAS Asset Management Pvt Ltd, urges caution against the temptation.