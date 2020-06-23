DIY investors seek expert advice as covid-19 bites

With interest rates falling, dropping incomes due to pay cuts and layoffs, it seems more and more DIY (do it yourself) investors—one who builds and manages his own portfolio without any professional help—are turning to financial planners to get a hold of their money life. Compared with the previous years, most financial planners we spoke with said they’ve seen a spike of 25-30% in terms of new clients. Investors in the age group of 30-50 have been most active in terms of consulting an expert. Mint spoke with DIY investors to understand what pushed them to consult a financial planner and the changes they are seeing.