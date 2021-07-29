Do a cost-benefit analysis when you decide on repayment of loans

It is recommended that the loans be pruned down, and a cost-benefit analysis be done to decide on the repayment of loans. The benchmark, in this case, will be the reinvestment return. As you are risk-averse, the return on a debt mutual fund will be, let’s say, an average of 6%. And the key is to check if the cost of borrowing is higher than the said rate. In your case, a car loan can be repaid, as the cost of borrowing will be higher, but as there is a prepayment penalty, it needs to be evaluated accordingly. Likewise, the top-up loan can also be considered for repayment as you are not getting any tax benefit, thereby the cost of borrowing remains the same and is higher than the potential earning capacity. Only the housing loan can be continued, as the net cost of borrowing post tax savings will be lower than the potential earnings. The surplus of the corpus received from your father’s pension account can then be reinvested in PPF and debt mutual funds. You can even consider balanced advantage funds that dynamically manage the equity exposure. However, this is to be done only if you have a long-term investment plan and can consider taking some risk to the portfolio. This will enable you to generate inflation-adjusted returns if held for the long term.