To start with, it is very challenging for a professional fund manager to beat the index returns. And if we look a bit close, we see that broadly the indexes are well diversified, but even diversified indexes themselves have not given very outstanding returns when compared to other monotonous asset classes like bonds and gold which are considered a bit less risky than equity, and of-course return expectation must be higher from equity than from these other asset classes. If we talk about India, the Nifty-50 (including dividend) has given approx 10% CAGR since its inception in 1995. On the other hand, gold and bonds also have given 8 to 9% CAGR in the same period. An almost same story can be observed in the US markets as well, over the last 40-50 years. So just creating a diversified portfolio and sitting on it for the long-term is not enough. Now the question is, how have these successful and smart investors generated good returns in their portfolio then?