Do check if post office savings offer quarterly or annual compounding

Compounding is a powerful tool to create wealth. There are many examples of how compounding works in a systematic investment plan of an equity fund. For example, if you invest ₹10,000 every month for 20 years, thanks to compounding, you could end up with a corpus of ₹1 crore if equity investment offers an average return of 12% each year. In this case, the investment is ₹24 lakh.

