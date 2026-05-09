Estate Planning: Do children have rights over father’s property? Not always — Here’s what the law says

If you think children automatically have a legal right over everything their father owns, the law says otherwise. In India, a child's legal claim depends on whether the property is ancestral or self-acquired.

While both sons and daughters are beneficiaries in ancestral property under the under the Hindu Succession Act, a father has complete control over his self-acquired assets and can choose to sell, gift, or will them to anyone.

In many families, disputes arise from the assumption that children are entitled to a fixed share in all parental assets. However, courts have repeatedly clarified that legal heirs can claim rights in ancestral property by birth, but no such rights exists in self-acquired property during a father's lifetime.

What qualifies as ancestral property? Ancestral property under Hindu law refers to assets inherited from forefathers through at least four generations of male lineage (father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather), remaining undivided.

For a property to be considered ancestral, It must pass down through generations by succession without being divided or sold. In such cases, it becomes joint family property where coparceners, including sons and daughters after the 2005 amendment, gets rights by birth, according to Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Axcord Juris.

“Property received by a father from his father becomes ancestral only if it traces back undivided through four generations; otherwise, it may be treated as self-acquired. Partitioning or selling breaks this status, converting shares to individual property,” he said, reiterating that the four-generation rule ensures coparcenary rights apply strictly.

What happens to the self-acquired property if father dies without any will? Though, a father can legally deny children any share in his self-acquired property during his lifetime, the situation changes if he dies without leaving a will. Self-acquired property includes assets bought with personal earnings or received post-partition.

“If he dies without a will (intestate), it devolves equally among Class I heirs (sons, daughters, widow, mother) under Hindu Succession Act Section 8. Children gain no automatic birthright here, unlike ancestral property, but intestate succession mandates equal shares. Courts uphold wills favoring others if valid, though undue influence claims may arise,” Razvi said.

Can a father sell or gift ancestral property without the consent of children? No, a father cannot sell or gift ancestral property without consent of coparceners (adult children), even if he received it solely after his father's death, as it belongs to the joint family with birthrights for all heirs, Rajvi explained.

“As karta (manager), he may alienate only for legal necessity (e.g., debts, family benefit), requiring court approval otherwise; unauthorized sales are voidable by heirs. For minor sons, limited authority exists, but post-18, consent is mandatory. If partitioned, his share becomes self-acquired and freely disposable. Supreme Court rulings emphasize coparcener protection,” he said,

What documentation is required to establish a claim in ancestral property? To establish a claim in ancestral property, key documents include:

Proof of lineage (birth certificates, heirship/legal heir certificate).

Title deeds/sale deeds/land records showing undivided history through four generations.

Death certificates of ancestors.

Property tax receipts proving possession.

Partition deeds, wills, or succession certificates apply if relevant.

Revenue records (e.g., mutation entries) verify coparcenary status. Courts require these documents in property partition or ownership disputes. Usually, a legal notice is sent before filing a case, and many disputes are settled through mediation. Proper legal verification also helps avoid future challenges to the claim, according to Rajvi.

If a share of self-acquired property is denied to one child, can they contest it in court? Yes, a child can contest denial of a share in father's self-acquired property in court, but success is limited during the father's lifetime as child's birthright does not apply on such property, so any gifts or wills stand unless proven invalid due to fraud, undue influence, or incapacity, according to Razvi.

“Post-death without will, intestate laws grant equal Class I shares, allowing partition suits. With a will excluding one child, challenge under Section 63 (execution validity) or moral grounds rarely succeeds absent vitiating factors. Courts prioritize testamentary freedom but scrutinize equity. Evidence like medical records aids claims,” he explained.