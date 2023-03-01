Do debt markets present a better opportunity now?
For the best returns, one needs to enter the market when the interest rates are peaking and exit when the cycle is at or near the bottom.
Which asset class gives better returns? Most market participants will invariably point at equity. Debt is termed lazy money with which one can’t really build wealth. However, fixed income has its advantages. They are relatively more secure than equity, where there is a risk of losing the principal. Also, some debt instruments have indexation benefits and the returns have full term visibility, allowing investors the advantage of planning their future financial goals better.
