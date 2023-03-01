Do debt markets present a better opportunity now?

For the best returns, one needs to enter the market when the interest rates are peaking and exit when the cycle is at or near the bottom. In our view, we are already near the top of the interest rate tightening cycle and expect the rate cut cycle to start in current year (CY24). Globally, both growth and inflation are getting downgraded. India’s domestic growth is expected to come down from 6.8% in FY23 to 6.2% in FY24, with CPI inflation, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), down from 6.7% in FY23 to 5.3% in FY24.