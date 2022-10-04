Do FDs accrue interest after owner’s death?

Assuming your father was a Hindu, the Hindu Succession Act (HSA) lays down provisions for the property of a Hindu male dying intestate. According to the rules of intestate succession under the HSA, your father’s estate will devolve on your mother, your two siblings and yourself in equal proportion, as ‘Class I’ heirs. We assume that both of you were the joint purchasers of the residential flat, each holding 50% share in such residential flat. Accordingly, as per the provisions of the HSA, your father’s 50% share in the residential house will devolve on your mother, your two siblings and yourself in equal proportion.