Do FPIs still drive Dalal Street? Here's what the data shows about domestic investors changing market dynamics

A common perception is that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) dictate the direction of Indian markets. While FPIs remain influential, especially in large-cap and index-heavy stocks, their ability to control the market has declined significantly over time.
For long, large FPI inflows and outflows often coincided with sharp market movements.
For example, during 2008, FPI equity outflows of nearly ₹53,000 crore coincided with steep declines across major indices, while strong inflows in 2009 helped fuel a sharp market recovery.
However, it is a completely different story, now. In 2022, despite heavy FPI outflows of over ₹1.2 lakh crore, the Nifty 100 generated a positive return of 4.9%. Similarly, in 2025, FPI selling of about ₹1.64 lakh crore did not prevent the Nifty 100 from gaining over 10%.
With increase in financialisation of household savings the Indian equity markets have structurally outgrown their dependence on foreign capital, explains Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA, Founder- SahajMoney,
A decade ago, FPI flows of ₹1 lakh crore could swing the market because they formed nearly 2% of total market cap but today even larger flows account for less than 0.5% of it. That’s why 2022 and 2025 played out so differently from 2008 when FPIs sold over ₹1.2 lakh crore and ₹1.6 lakh crore respectively, yet the Nifty 100 still delivered positive returns, he adds
“The difference is the domestic investor. SIP driven mutual fund flows, insurance and pension money have made DIIs a powerful counterweight as domestic institutions bought more than four times what FPIs sold, absorbing the shock almost entirely.”
As we are still a country with consistent capital account deficit hence FPIs still remain important investor in large index heavy names where they still hold ~92% of their portfolio, he concludes
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) can invest across a wide range of Indian financial instruments, subject to regulations prescribed by SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and FEMA.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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