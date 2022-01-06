Do health insurers have specific products for cancer patients?

Unlike in a motor insurance, the no-claim bonus in health insurance is offered by virtue of higher sum assured, and not reduction in premium. Rather than try to predict future claims and match that with no-claim bonuses, you should just buy a higher sum assured through a top-up insurance. Another option is to increase the sum assured in your existing policy on renewal. Many insurers offer this facility without additional underwriting. Another reason why you should not hold back from filing a claim is that no-claim bonuses in health insurance generally does not become zero when you make a claim. So, in case of a claim, your bonus will come down by one level. Such a loss would be restored in the following year, if there is no claim. Unless the medical cost of the hospitalization is very low, my recommendation would be to file a claim. Insurers generally require you to disclose all medical conditions before policy issuance. There is no specific requirement to inform the insurer about medical issues after you have bought the insurance, if you do not intend to make a claim.