Do I have any right to gift my property to a charity or NGO?
- Whenever the asset is self-earned, the owner of the asset has the right to decide how to deal with the same
I have no ancestral property. All the assets that I have accumulated—properties, investments, ESOPs— are from my professional income. However, my sons are fighting with me over the assets. Is it possible to give it away to either one of the sons or a charity during my lifetime?