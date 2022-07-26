Do I have any right to gift my property to a charity or NGO?

The concept of ‘gift’ is defined in Transfer of Property Act, 1882, as the transfer of certain existing moveable or immoveable property made voluntarily and without consideration, by one person, called the donor, to another, called the donee, and accepted by or on behalf of the donee. Such an acceptance must be made during the lifetime of the donor and while he is still capable of giving. If the donee dies before acceptance, the gift is void. As per Section 123 of the Transfer of Property Act, for the purpose of making a gift of immovable property, the transfer must be effected by a registered instrument signed by or on behalf of the donor, and attested by at least two witnesses.