Do I have to disclose assets in ITR? What are the income tax rules?

The details of assets shown by you in personal capacity are not required to be submitted to tax department in the ITR unless your taxable income exceeded 50 lakh in a year. So there is no way to show your flat in your ITR unless your taxable income exceeds the threshold limit applicable. I would advise you to get your personal balance sheet drawn year after year based on your assets and liabilities. This will help you in knowing exactly about your net worth and particulars of various investments made by you. This will also help you in estate planning.