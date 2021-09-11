Do I have to file ITR when I do not have any tax liability?

As per the existing income tax laws, one is required to file an ITR if he either fulfils certain income criteria or even if he does not fulfil the income criteria but still has to file an ITR if he is covered under some non-income criteria. So based on income criteria, a person is required to file his ITR if his income from all the sources during a financial year exceeds the amount of basic exemption limit. The basic exemption limit is Rs. 2.50 lakh for those below 60 years and is Rs. 3 lakhs for those between 60 and 80 years of age.

