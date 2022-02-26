Do I have to pay income tax on sale of an ancestral house?

As you have held the property for more than 24 months, the profits shall be taxed as long-term capital gains. Since the house was constructed in 1995 you will have to take the market value of the house as on 1st April 2001 for computing the capital gains as the Fair market Value (FMV) of the house on 1st April 2001 can be taken as its cost for computing your capital gains. For obtaining the FMV you will have to get in touch with a valuer of property and obtain a valuation report from him.