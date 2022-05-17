Do I have to transfer inherited land in my name before selling?

We are also not aware as to where this residential land is situated. For example, in Mumbai, it is mandatory to obtain probate to the Will before the sale of the land. The probate confirms/ authenticates the Will. Thereafter, one has to inform the land revenue authorities to mutate/transfer the land in your name. To clarify, in terms of the Will, the land will require to be transmitted/transferred to your name by way of a mutation entry in the land records. Pursuant thereto, you may sell the land to any third party. However, in case the purchaser is fine with purchasing the residential land without your name being reflected in the land records, basis the Will, you may deal with the land and sell it to the purchaser.