Do I need a financial adviser to invest in MFs or should I do it myself?

Middle Approach: One can create 2 different portfolios altogether wherein 20-50% of the corpus-based on an individual’s appetite can be invested through a DIY approach whereas the balance can be invested through handholding by an adviser. One must keep a very mutually exclusive approach and towards the end of a three-year period, very unemotionally compare both the portfolios in terms of performance, the effort put, and costs. If the DIY approach is delivering similar or thereabout returns compared with post-fees, adviser-led returns but at the cost of the enormous amount of time and bandwidth, then you need to ask himself whether it is worth investing on your own, whereas that time could be utilized for focusing on your own profession and honing your skillset.

