Do I need regular health policy if I have a critical illness cover?1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:47 PM IST
A critical illness plan is not a substitute for a regular health plan. It is only a supplementary plan.
I don’t want to buy health insurance but want a critical illness plan where I can get the full sum insured irrespective of the actual cost for several diseases. I got this information from an insurance agent. Please let me know how does critical illness insurance work. Also, why should one have regular health insurance if there is a critical health policy?