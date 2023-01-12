Do I need regular health policy if I have a critical illness cover?

First, critical illness plan coverage is limited to the list of specified illnesses. This list could vary between 10 and 50. A few plans offer a higher list. Generally, the list is of rare illnesses. For instance, some plans cover diseases such as cancer, heart attack, kidney failure, renal failure, stroke, live disorders, and paralysis, etc. These illnesses do not cover regular surgeries or treatment. For example, viral fevers or relatively minor surgeries would not be covered. The plan will not provide you coverage for diseases due to lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking, drugs and substance abuse. Other exclusions are HIV, pregnancy, childbirth issues or congenital disease death within 30 days of diagnosis. Sometimes, hospitalization costs could skyrocket even for non-critical illnesses. A regular plan provides adequate coverage in such cases.