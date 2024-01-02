Do I need to change my current allocation to mutual funds?
It would be prudent to reduce the allocation to the small-cap space and increase allocation to the large- or flexi- cap funds.
I have been investing ₹27,000 every month in mutual funds for the last two years. These include ₹3,000 in Nifty Index, ₹8,500 in small-caps, ₹4,000 each in flexi-caps, mid-caps, and multi asset fund, besides ₹2,000 in balanced advantage fund and ₹3,000 in an equity linked savings scheme (ELSS). Do I need to make any changes in my current portfolio?
—Ganesh
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message