Do I need to have separate wills for assets in different states?
As per the laws in India, you can make a single will to dispose of your assets located in different states. However, the will must comply with the laws of each state where your assets are located
I live in Mumbai and have properties in both Mumbai and Bangalore. Recently, I sold one of these and bought a property in Goa to take care of the capital gains on sale of property. My son is a joint owner of the Goa property. I also have assets such as shares, bank deposits, jewellery, etc. How do I make a will for my various assets? Do I need to make multiple wills for different states?
