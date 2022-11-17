Do I need to take cyber insurance policy for working from home?

If you transact digitally on a regular basis, it is strongly recommended that you opt for a personal cyber insurance policy. This policy offers comprehensive coverage not only for yourself but also your immediate family members for a variety of risks and exposures. It is also extremely flexible in the sense that you can pick and choose the covers you desire depending on your requirements and budget. Among the perils covered are: theft of funds, identity theft, data restoration/malware decontamination, cyber bullying, cyber stalking and loss of reputation, cyber extortion, online shopping, social media and media liability, smart home cover, liability for intentional misbehaviour of underage persons, online sales, network security liability, privacy breach and data breach liability and/or by third party.