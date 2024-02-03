Do lifestyle habits affect health insurance premiums, here’s what you need to know
While certain health conditions are regrettably beyond our control, numerous lifestyle habits that are within our control can significantly affect our health and, as a result, influence health insurance premiums.
The increasing expenses associated with healthcare and health insurance pose significant worries for individuals globally. For many, the financial strain of healthcare can be daunting, potentially overwhelming them. Elevated costs may further restrict access to essential care, especially for those with lower incomes and families. Such limitations can worsen pre-existing health disparities, contributing to avoidable health issues. Additionally, the financial strain related to healthcare can adversely affect mental well-being, giving rise to anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.