Do multiple credit cards improve or hurt your credit score? Find out

In the country, an increasing number of borrowers are using credit cards to meet day-to-day expenses. A recent report highlighted that over 42% of credit card users spent more than ₹50,000 to meet festive expenses. This seemingly easy credit can further fuel the desire to have more than one credit card.
Still, it is essential to keep in mind that having several credit cards can have both positive and negative effects on your credit score. Essentially, it depends entirely on how these credit cards are managed.
Well-planned use of multiple credit cards can strengthen your credit score by:
Holding multiple cards without any vision and proper planning can also have a damaging effect:
Multiple credit cards can have both positive and negative implications for the holder. The implications on a fundamental level depend on the way these cards are handled.
Furthermore, before using any credit cards, it is essential to understand that they come with inherent risks, including the possibility of debt accumulation, high interest charges, complex fee structures, and financial fraud. That is why new credit cards should only be applied for after proper due diligence and consultation with certified financial advisors.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
