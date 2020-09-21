Do not alter your investments due to inflation rate

Sometimes, the prices of certain items shoot up, which increases inflation at that point of time. This, in turn, creates a high base and lowers inflation, next year. You would recall that when prices of pulses or onion shoot up, inflation eases in the corresponding month next year, even if the prices are increasing at a palpable pace. Similarly, if there is bumper production of a crop and prices are easy, it increases inflation in the corresponding month next year. This, in turn, reduces your perceived real return, because in the corresponding month in the previous year, production of one crop was abundant.