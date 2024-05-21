Do NRI marriages abroad impact succession rights in India?
Summary
- For NRIs married to foreign nationals, understanding the implications of their overseas nuptials on succession rights in India can be as complex as it is crucial.
NEW DELHI : Navigating the legal landscape of succession rights in India can be particularly challenging for non-resident Indians (NRIs) married to foreign nationals. Questions about the financial rights of offspring and spouses of NRIs whose marriages aren't solemnized in India often arise, creating a maze of legal intricacies.