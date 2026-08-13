Do NRIs have to pay tax on interest earned in NRE, FCNR and NRO accounts? Know the rules

NRE, NRO and FCNR accounts are designed to help non-resident Indians manage income earned abroad, maintain funds in India and hold foreign currency deposits, respectively. While all three are popular banking options for NRIs, they serve different purposes, hence, comes with different tax rules.
FCNR deposits have been making headlines recently after the government unveiled a special foreign-currency deposit window for NRIs. Under the scheme announced in June, non-resident Indians can place leveraged and unlevered deposits with Indian banks in foreign currency while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes the hedging risk. This facility is aimed at attracting overseas funds and will remain available until the end of September.
Meanwhile, NRE accounts are meant for parking foreign earnings in Indian currency, which can be used by your family living in India or other such purposes. At the same time, NRO accounts are used to hold Indian-source earnings.
The tax treatment of interest earned by NRIs depends on the type of account in which the deposit is held.
NRE and FCNR accounts generally enjoy tax exemption in India, while interest earned on NRO accounts is taxable, according to a report by Cleartax.
Here's what you need to know:
Any earning received through an NRO account is taxable at 30 % plus applicable surcharge and cess. Though there is an NRO taxation implication, you can avoid paying tax twice, thanks to the DTAA Agreement.
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) is a scheme signed by India with 90 countries wherein you can claim tax credits while filing taxes in your country of residence (if applicable). Under DTAA, as an NRI, you can earn tax credits for tax paid in India which is against your tax liability in the country you reside in.
To avail this benefits, you need to submit a few documents, such as:
Before knowing your tax liability, you must check your residential status. The Indian income tax law is based solely on residential status, which is calculated by counting the number of days spent in the country.
Under Section 6(1) of the Income Tax Act, a foreign citizen becomes a "Resident" if they meet either of these conditions:
For individuals, residential status is further classified into Resident-Ordinarily Resident and Resident but not Ordinarily Resident
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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