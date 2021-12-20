Do NRIs need to pay tax on capital gains?

NRIs who sell property situated in India have to pay capital gains tax in India. If a house property is sold after a period of two years, the capital gains are categorized as long-term capital gains. In case property is held for two years or less, the gains shall be categorized as short-term capital gains. The calculation of capital gains tax shall be the same as for a resident Indian. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 20% and short-term gains shall be taxed at the applicable income tax slab rates for the NRI based on the total income which is taxable in India for the NRI. When an NRI sells property, the buyer will deduct TDS @ 20%. NRIs can save tax on capital gains by claiming exemption through various provisions of the Income Tax Act similar to those available to resident Indians. In case any tax is payable in the country in which the NRI is resident, he/she can claim benefits available under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and such country.