Do online communities add value to your investment decisions?

Then there is Valuepickr, a stocks-related discussion forum that was launched in 2010. The forum has threads on stocks running back for years, allowing readers to see how the discourse around a stock has evolved. Since the platform is free, it avoids bells and whistles that profit-oriented businesses use to keep users engaged. Its focus is on fundamental analysis of stocks, generally in the small cap space that the large institutions have not discovered. It also has a community that actively moderates content. “Any day trading targets or short term behaviour is discouraged by the community," said Donald Francis, its co founder. “ In addition, Valuepickr has a section in which only ‘collaborators’ can post. This is a group of around 30 people who have been vetted by the platform founders. Based on the quality and frequency of posts, we admit 3-4 new collaborators each year and roughly the same number are removed," he added.