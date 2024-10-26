Do Patti on Netflix: Unlocking money lessons with Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s thrilling tale

This crime film is set in Uttarakhand, and Kajol is a ‘thanedarni’ who is dealing with a suspected domestic abuse case. It’s just that the woman won’t register a complaint against her husband. Trouble is that her twin sister has always been her rival and wants to get between the sister and her husband. Who is the real villain? And what is the money lesson that can be learnt from the film that just released on Netflix.

Why do you make me hurt you? Gaslighting happens in investments too An abusive husband is arrested because his wife finally registers a complaint against him. There’s video evidence of ‘attempt to murder’. When he beats his wife, pushing her down the stairs, he says, ‘Why do you do things that make me angry?’

That’s gaslighting. Blaming the victim for the abuse. The wife covers her bruises with makeup. In real life too, we are yet to find courage to raise our voices against such abuse. Mostly because gaslighting works insidiously. In your investments too, you will come across gaslighting.

When it comes to investments, gaslighting is defined as ‘the intentional distortion or manipulation of information, data, or narratives to influence investors’ perceptions, memories, or judgments. This tactic is used to create doubt, confusion, or uncertainty, ultimately benefiting the gaslighter at the expense of the investor.’

Look carefully how our financial decisions depend increasingly on data that we collect and collate via the internet and when we watch the markets. Data manipulation by altering financial data such as earnings reports creates a false narrative about a company’s performance.



For example, over the last couple of years if you have been following the financial fraud case against the Former American President Donald Trump, you will see how he presented his financials to the bank to request bigger loans and how he deflated the value of the same properties to pay less taxes.

Gaslighting is also shaping public opinion through selective storytelling, emphasising certain facts while ignoring others, to influence investors’ decisions. With the help of biassed or unqualified experts, people are pushed into investing in certain schemes, pushing them to make impulsive decisions.

Beware of the false sense of urgency as well: Invest now or risk missing out on returns Whenever you hear a false reassurance from politicians whose decisions will impact your money, be careful. Learn to recognise the Red Flags of Gaslighting.

When someone is hoping you will invest in their product, look out for the lack of transparency, see if they are vague or evasive about the strategies or performance of their financial instrument. Learn to question unsubstantiated claims, exaggerated statements about market trends or workings of their scheme.

The biggest red flag? Emotional manipulation. They might dismiss your concerns or legitimate queries by distracting your attention with a shiny object: We will give you a gold biscuit! They will also hope to influence your decision by instilling fear about your indecision: If you don’t do this now, you won’t get x or y when you need them!

So you must protect yourself from gaslighting when it comes to investing your hard earned money.

Verify information: Always cross-check data and statements with multiple sources.

Evaluate expertise: Assess the qualifications and biases of experts or commentators.

Seek diversification: Diversify your investments to minimise reliance on a single strategy or advisor.

Monitor performance: Regularly review investment performance and adjust your strategy as needed.

