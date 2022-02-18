Do preferential issues shortchange the small investor?

Over a period of time, Sebi has been undertaking various reforms with respect to the rights issuance process such as shortening the timeline of rights issue, enabling demat and trading of rights entitlement, rationalizing eligibility and disclosure requirements to make this mode of fundraising easier, faster and cost effective. Perhaps, due to these reforms, the mega rights issue of Reliance successfully penetrated its wide investor base of retail investors and institutional investors. This validates that the reachability through rights issue was smooth and is quite achievable. Yet, the rights issue route has failed to catch the imagination of other companies.