Do small caps really deliver higher earnings growth than large caps? Here's what investors need to know

If you believe that small-cap or mid-cap stocks deliver faster earnings growth and higher return potential than large caps, there is one important factor you should consider.
How much of that earnings growth is broad-based, and how much comes from a few outliers?
According to a DSP Mutual Fund study, small- and mid-cap companies have delivered much faster profit growth than large caps over the full cycle from FY17 to Q1 FY27.
Aggregate profit after tax (PAT) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% for large caps, 21.2% for mid caps and 36.8% for small caps.
But the picture changes sharply when the best and worst 2% of stocks by aggregate PAT are excluded. Small-cap PAT CAGR falls to 24.8%, while mid-cap growth drops to 17.1%. Large-cap growth barely changes, from 14% to 13.5%.
Here's what investors need to know.
Large caps, comprising stocks ranked 1 to 100, recorded 13.5% revenue CAGR and 14% PAT CAGR since FY17.
The more recent period tells a similar story. From FY22 to TTM June 2026, revenue CAGR rose to 14.1%, while PAT CAGR increased to 15.8%.
Large caps have also been more consistent because they remained profitable throughout the period, with profit margins staying broadly within the 8%-13% range.
Mid-caps delivered 11.6% revenue CAGR but a much stronger 21.2% PAT CAGR since FY17.
This gap between revenue and profit growth is important. Mid-cap profit margins expanded from 6% in FY17 to 12.8% by TTM June 2026, meaning a significant portion of earnings growth came from margin recovery rather than revenue growth alone.
From FY22, mid-cap revenue CAGR slowed to 8.5%, while PAT still compounded at 20%. Margins rose from 8.3% to 12.8% during this period.
Small caps, ranked 251 and beyond, recorded the highest aggregate PAT CAGR at 36.8% since FY17, despite revenue growing at just 11.7%.
However, this is where investors need to be cautious. Small-cap margins increased dramatically from just 1.3% in FY17 to 8.4% by TTM June 2026.
The segment also experienced sharp swings in profitability, including an aggregate loss in FY18 and a 40% fall in PAT in FY20, followed by a 328% jump in FY21.
Since FY22, small-cap revenue CAGR improved to 12.4%, but PAT CAGR fell to just 13.7%. This is lower than the 15.8% recorded by large caps and the 20% by mid caps.
The headline earnings growth can sometimes be influenced heavily by a handful of companies. To test how much this matters, the study removed the 2% of stocks with the highest aggregate profits and the 2% with the lowest profits from each market-cap segment.
Since FY17, small-cap PAT CAGR has fallen from 36.8% to 24.8% after removing these extreme performers. That is a decline of 12 percentage points. Large-cap PAT CAGR changes only slightly, from 14% to 13.5%.
The FY22 numbers offer another perspective.
After removing the 2% extremes, small-cap PAT CAGR actually rises from 13.7% to 15%. But the difference between large-cap and small-cap earnings growth becomes negligible after the top and bottom 2% of stocks are removed.
Small- and mid-cap earnings have grown faster, but the headline numbers should not be extrapolated blindly.
A significant part of their long-term earnings outperformance came from margin recovery and a relatively small number of exceptional performers. Large caps have delivered more consistent and broad-based earnings growth.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.